Central Cables standalone net profit rises 407.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 76.60% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of Central Cables rose 407.69% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 76.60% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.830.4710.84-74.470.860.380.780.320.660.13

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