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Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 20.03% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.11% to Rs 262.85 crore

Net profit of Central Depository Services (India) declined 20.03% to Rs 80.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.11% to Rs 262.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 224.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.39% to Rs 456.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 526.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 1144.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1082.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales262.85224.45 17 1144.921082.28 6 OPM %43.9648.73 -50.8157.69 - PBDT121.04141.49 -14 675.18743.89 -9 PBT103.22127.20 -19 608.99694.90 -12 NP80.22100.31 -20 456.13526.64 -13

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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