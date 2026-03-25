Central Mine Planning & Design Institute IPO ends with 1.05 times subscription

The offer received bids for 8.37 crore shares as against 7.97 crore shares on offer.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute received bids for 8,37,16,560 shares as against 7,97,89,500 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.05 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 20 March 2026 and it closed on 24 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 163 and 172 per share.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 3.48 times, the non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 0.35 times and the retail individual investors category was subscribed 0.33 times.

The issue had comprised an offer for sale of 107,100,000 equity shares of Rs 2 face value by the promoters of the company, i.e., Coal India. The offer, being only for sale, did not result in any proceeds accruing to the company apart from listing benefits.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India, is a leading mining consultancy firm in India, providing end-to-end services across exploration, mine planning, environmental management and geomatics. The company plays a key advisory role to the Ministry of Coal and holds a dominant market share of around 61%, with a strong order book of about Rs 925 crore as of December 2025. Ahead of the IPO of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute on 19 March 2026, the company raised Rs 469.74 crore from anchor investors by allotting 2.73 crore shares at Rs 172 each to 22 anchor investors.