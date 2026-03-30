Shares of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute were currently trading at Rs 163.50 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.94% as compared with the issue price of Rs 172.

The stock debuted at Rs 162.80, marking a discount of 5.35% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 168.40 and a low of Rs 161.15. On the BSE, over 5.13 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute was subscribed 1.05 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 March 2026 and it closed on 24 March 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 163 and 172 per share.

The issue had comprised an offer for sale of 107,100,000 equity shares of Rs 2 face value by the promoters of the company, i.e., Coal India. The offer, being only for sale, did not result in any proceeds accruing to the company apart from listing benefits. Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India, is a leading mining consultancy firm in India, providing end-to-end services across exploration, mine planning, environmental management and geomatics. The company plays a key advisory role to the Ministry of Coal and holds a dominant market share of around 61%, with a strong order book of about Rs 925 crore as of December 2025.