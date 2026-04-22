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Central Mine Planning & Design Institute standalone net profit declines 32.19% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.69% to Rs 826.88 crore

Net profit of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute declined 32.19% to Rs 187.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 276.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 826.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 740.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.06% to Rs 613.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 666.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 2316.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2102.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales826.88740.33 12 2316.532102.76 10 OPM %28.7845.02 -33.5739.99 - PBDT264.61371.09 -29 858.40915.62 -6 PBT255.12362.71 -30 823.64882.14 -7 NP187.82276.96 -32 613.18666.91 -8

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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