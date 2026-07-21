Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Mine Planning & Design Institute standalone net profit rises 53.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute standalone net profit rises 53.88% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 481.37 crore

Net profit of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute rose 53.88% to Rs 116.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 481.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 409.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales481.37409.25 18 OPM %30.2221.95 -PBDT168.08103.83 62 PBT160.1495.39 68 NP116.2775.56 54

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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