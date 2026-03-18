Centre offers additional 10% Commercial LPG allocation to States/UTs linked to reforms supporting transition towards PNG

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has stated that government is offering additional 10% Commercial liquefied petroleum gas or LPG allocation to States/UTs linked to reforms supporting transition towards Piped natural gas or PNG. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas provided an update on the fuel supply scenario and steps being taken to maintain steady availability of petroleum products and LPG, amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The Ministry stated that all refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories. India has sufficient production of petrol and diesel and no imports are required to meet domestic demand. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased by about 40%.

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