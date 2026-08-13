Centrum Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 92.43 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.91% to Rs 828.70 croreNet Loss of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 92.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 828.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 813.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales828.70813.16 2 OPM %29.1525.22 -PBDT-115.38-49.96 -131 PBT-153.08-80.67 -90 NP-92.43-13.93 -564
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