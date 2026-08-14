Centum Electronics consolidated net profit rises 2239.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 203.47 croreNet profit of Centum Electronics rose 2239.25% to Rs 105.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 203.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 177.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales203.47177.82 14 OPM %11.5815.83 -PBDT21.4527.89 -23 PBT15.9523.54 -32 NP105.504.51 2239
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