Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 301.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.04% to Rs 554.29 croreNet profit of Century Enka rose 301.17% to Rs 61.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.04% to Rs 554.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 401.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales554.29401.53 38 OPM %15.474.95 -PBDT94.1532.75 187 PBT79.7319.04 319 NP61.7015.38 301
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