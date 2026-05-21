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Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 482.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 483.53 crore

Net profit of Century Enka rose 482.84% to Rs 39.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 483.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 444.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.71% to Rs 100.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.80% to Rs 1705.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2001.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales483.53444.00 9 1705.412001.69 -15 OPM %11.351.94 -8.615.70 - PBDT65.3622.90 185 185.95146.91 27 PBT50.769.29 446 130.5391.94 42 NP39.406.76 483 100.8466.47 52

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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