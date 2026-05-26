Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 10.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.72% to Rs 142.22 crore

Net profit of Century Extrusions rose 10.49% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 142.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.36% to Rs 10.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 478.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 431.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.