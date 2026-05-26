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Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 10.49% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.72% to Rs 142.22 crore

Net profit of Century Extrusions rose 10.49% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 142.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.36% to Rs 10.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 478.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 431.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales142.22119.79 19 478.56431.25 11 OPM %6.295.43 -6.636.01 - PBDT7.744.04 92 21.7616.24 34 PBT5.403.28 65 15.9012.81 24 NP2.952.67 10 10.979.94 10

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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