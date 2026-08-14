Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 59.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.85% to Rs 138.36 croreNet profit of Century Extrusions rose 59.75% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.85% to Rs 138.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales138.36104.15 33 OPM %7.706.69 -PBDT7.084.36 62 PBT5.023.14 60 NP3.772.36 60
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