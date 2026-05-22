Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit rises 48.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.52% to Rs 1492.21 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) rose 48.81% to Rs 78.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.52% to Rs 1492.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1198.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.75% to Rs 262.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 5397.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4527.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.