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Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit rises 48.81% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
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Sales rise 24.52% to Rs 1492.21 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) rose 48.81% to Rs 78.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.52% to Rs 1492.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1198.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.75% to Rs 262.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 5397.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4527.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1492.211198.33 25 5397.184527.80 19 OPM %11.8911.23 -12.0510.75 - PBDT153.15117.63 30 547.14427.80 28 PBT103.6681.66 27 365.06290.61 26 NP78.0852.47 49 262.70185.32 42

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

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