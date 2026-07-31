Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit rises 54.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.52% to Rs 1561.38 crore

Net profit of Century Plyboards (India) rose 54.84% to Rs 80.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.52% to Rs 1561.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1169.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1561.381169.3612.6710.96170.40107.85116.2871.1580.3051.86

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