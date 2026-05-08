Cera Sanitaryware has reported 9.6% fall in net profit to Rs 77.33 crore despite a 11.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 643.81 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 557.24 crore, up 15.1% YoY. This was primarily due to higher stock-in-trade purchases (up 13.9% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 7.3% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 103.50 crore, up by 4.2% from Rs 108.06 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 204.19 crore (down 17.2% YoY) and Rs 2,050.12 crore (up 7% YoY), respectively.

Vikram Somany, chairman & managing director, said: "We are pleased to report an improved topline performance in Q4 FY26, with revenues growing by 11.4% year-on-year, reflecting a gradual improvement in demand conditions. The sanitaryware and faucetware segments contributed 46% and 43% of overall revenues, registering growth of 10.7% and 24.3%, respectively. The project-led business accounted for 38% of the topline, while the retail channel also witnessed encouraging recovery during the quarter. We implemented calibrated price revisions across faucetware and sanitaryware, effective March 2026, to partly offset the impact of elevated input costs, particularly in brass. Given the ongoing volatility in key input prices, we expect some near-term fluctuations in cost trends, which we are closely monitoring.

However, as input cost pressures gradually moderate and demand conditions stabilize, we remain confident of progressively regaining better control over discounts and operating efficiencies, thereby supporting a steady improvement in margins going forward. During FY26, our premium brand Senator has made encouraging progress, with key building blocks now firmly in place across product portfolio, channel presence, teams, and experience centres. We will continue to undertake focused initiatives to further strengthen its positioning as a credible and differentiated player in the premium segment. CERA Luxe is also enhancing our presence in the premium and contemporary segments, while Polipluz provides a strong opportunity to address the value segment."