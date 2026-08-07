Cera Sanitaryware standalone net profit declines 2.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.46% to Rs 485.98 croreNet profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 2.62% to Rs 45.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 485.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 406.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales485.98406.81 19 OPM %10.1313.05 -PBDT69.2370.23 -1 PBT59.8161.14 -2 NP45.3146.53 -3
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