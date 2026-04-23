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CERC grants inter-state electricity trading licence to K.P. Energy

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Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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K.P. Energy has been granted an Inter-State Electricity Trading Licence (Category V) by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), marking an important step in strengthening the Company's presence in India's evolving power markets.

This approval authorises the Company to undertake electricity trading across state boundaries, enabling participation in national power markets and enhancing the Company's ability to align power sales with demand dynamics across regions.

With this licence, the Company is now positioned to participate in inter-state electricity trading seamlessly, expanding its commercial capabilities and laying the foundation for a broader power marketing platform.

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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