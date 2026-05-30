Cerebra Integrated Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 54.76% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net Loss of Cerebra Integrated Technologies reported to Rs 31.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 54.76% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 71.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 47.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 83.30% to Rs 5.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.