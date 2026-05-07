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CESC consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.65% to Rs 4096.00 crore

Net profit of CESC rose 17.69% to Rs 439.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 373.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 4096.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3877.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.64% to Rs 1542.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1369.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 18570.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17001.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4096.003877.00 6 18570.0017001.00 9 OPM %18.1420.94 -18.5615.82 - PBDT957.00770.00 24 3347.002987.00 12 PBT653.00466.00 40 2119.001782.00 19 NP439.00373.00 18 1542.001369.00 13

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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