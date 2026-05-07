CESC consolidated net profit rises 17.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.65% to Rs 4096.00 crore

Net profit of CESC rose 17.69% to Rs 439.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 373.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 4096.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3877.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.64% to Rs 1542.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1369.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 18570.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17001.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.