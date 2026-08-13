CESC consolidated net profit rises 3.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.44% to Rs 5485.00 crore

Net profit of CESC rose 3.88% to Rs 402.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 387.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.44% to Rs 5485.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5202.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5485.005202.0016.3216.61837.00812.00546.00508.00402.00387.00

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