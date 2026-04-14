CG Power & Industrial Solutions announces change in senior management

With effect from 14 April 2026

CG Power & Industrial Solutions announced change in senior management as follows:

Deven Jani, Vice President - Strategic Sourcing who was heading the strategic sourcing function and also taking care of initiatives under i2v (Innovate to Value) and ESG will be moving out of strategic sourcing and re-designated as Vice President - i2v & ESG Head. Under the new role Mr. Deven will take on a focused role as i2v & ESG Leader and cease to be part of the Senior Management Personnel of the Company w.e.f 14 April 2026.

Shirish Shah has been appointed as Vice President - Strategic Sourcing, in the category of Senior Management of the Company w.e.f. 14 April 2026.