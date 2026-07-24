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CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 16.26% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 3280.81 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 16.26% to Rs 313.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 269.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 3280.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2878.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3280.812878.05 14 OPM %12.1113.25 -PBDT477.35407.28 17 PBT422.88363.78 16 NP313.01269.23 16

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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