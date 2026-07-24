CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 16.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 3280.81 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 16.26% to Rs 313.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 269.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 3280.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2878.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3280.812878.0512.1113.25477.35407.28422.88363.78313.01269.23

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