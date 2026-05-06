CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 34.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 3441.76 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 34.39% to Rs 365.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 271.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 3441.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2752.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.77% to Rs 1206.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 974.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.32% to Rs 12417.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9908.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.