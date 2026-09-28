CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd slips for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 873.4, down 1.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.87% in last one year as compared to a 7.32% slide in NIFTY and a 5.01% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 873.4, down 1.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 22831.6. The Sensex is at 72912.01, down 1.33%.CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has lost around 4.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37440.35, down 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.62 lakh shares in last one month.