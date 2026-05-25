CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 0.8%, gains for five straight sessions

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 872.65, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.07% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 13.03% fall in the Nifty Energy.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 872.65, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has added around 6.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40237.6, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.45 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 868.9, up 0.14% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up 25.07% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 13.03% fall in the Nifty Energy index.