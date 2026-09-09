CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 1.68%, up for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 926, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.42% in last one year as compared to a 5.66% fall in NIFTY and a 11.54% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 926, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23558.9. The Sensex is at 75199.43, down 0.5%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has added around 5.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38093.5, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.3 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 928.5, up 1.66% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up 20.42% in last one year as compared to a 5.66% fall in NIFTY and a 11.54% fall in the Nifty Energy index.