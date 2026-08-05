CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit declines 30.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 18.00 croreNet profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports declined 30.96% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.0018.45 -2 OPM %16.2221.19 -PBDT2.904.14 -30 PBT2.603.77 -31 NP1.942.81 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content