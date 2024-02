Sales decline 9.07% to Rs 18.94 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports declined 43.44% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 9.07% to Rs 18.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.18.9420.8311.2522.612.754.702.354.271.813.20

