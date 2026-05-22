CG-VAK Software & Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 19.01 crore

Net loss of CG-VAK Software & Exports reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 19.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.48% to Rs 9.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 74.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.