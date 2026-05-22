Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG-VAK Software & Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

CG-VAK Software & Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 19.01 crore

Net loss of CG-VAK Software & Exports reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 19.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.48% to Rs 9.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 74.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales19.0119.65 -3 74.3877.04 -3 OPM %15.3618.27 -20.9917.11 - PBDT2.823.75 -25 16.7314.04 19 PBT2.483.39 -27 15.3612.49 23 NP-0.022.44 PL 9.509.27 2

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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