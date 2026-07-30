Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit declines 57.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 42.73% to Rs 512.27 crore

Net profit of Chalet Hotels declined 57.59% to Rs 86.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.73% to Rs 512.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 894.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.512.27894.5545.6839.94203.60322.52142.38268.6186.15203.15

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