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Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 31.64% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 558.22 crore

Net profit of Chalet Hotels rose 31.64% to Rs 163.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 558.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 521.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 352.49% to Rs 645.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.24% to Rs 2769.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1717.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales558.22521.97 7 2769.751717.83 61 OPM %47.6146.26 -42.8742.84 - PBDT238.03208.60 14 1049.63613.11 71 PBT177.86158.82 12 819.67434.31 89 NP163.03123.85 32 645.11142.57 352

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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