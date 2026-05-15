Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit rises 31.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 558.22 crore

Net profit of Chalet Hotels rose 31.64% to Rs 163.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 558.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 521.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 352.49% to Rs 645.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.24% to Rs 2769.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1717.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.