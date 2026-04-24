Chalet Hotels gains after announcing acquisition of Udaipur-based Seasons Hotels for Rs 171 cr

Chalet Hotels rose 1.13% to Rs 797.60 after the company announced that its board has approved the acquisition of Seasons Hotels, the owner of Inder Residency Resort & Spa in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for a consideration of Rs 171 crore.

The company is in the process of entering into definitive agreements with the concerned parties.

Seasons Hotels owns the Inder Residency Resort & Spa, a 144-room property spread across 8.2 acres, including around 3 acres of lawn area. The resort features extensive banqueting facilities, two restaurants, and a bar. The company was incorporated on 27 December 2001, and the hotel commenced commercial operations in October 2008. Financially, Seasons Hotels reported a turnover of Rs 7.43 crore in FY25, Rs 10.35 crore in FY24, and Rs 9.72 crore in FY23.

Chalet Hotels stated that the acquisition aligns with its expansion strategy to diversify its portfolio by adding leisure properties across different geographies. The transaction, involving 100% acquisition of equity shares in tranches through cash consideration, is expected to be completed by 15 May 2026 or a mutually agreed date thereafter. The company clarified that the acquisition does not fall under related party transactions and that its promoter group has no interest in the entity being acquired. Shwetank Singh, Managing Director & CEO, Chalet Hotels, said: We are delighted to announce our entry into Rajasthan with the acquisition of this resort in Udaipur, a market we have been keen to enter. This investment reflects our continued focus on expanding in high-growth leisure destinations with strong long-term potential. The property is well-located and offers significant headroom for value creation through refurbishment, repositioning, and expansion. As we enhance and reposition the resort, our focus will be on creating a high-quality, experience-led destination that delivers both strong guest appeal and long-term value.