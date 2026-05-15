Chalet Hotels gains after Q4 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 163 cr

Chaltet Hotels rallied 3.02% to Rs 774.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 31.64% to Rs 163.02 crore on 6.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 558.21 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 11.99% to Rs 177.86 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 278.63 crore in Q4 FY26, up 8.48% compared with Rs 256.84 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 48.8% in Q4 FY26 as against 47.8% in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from hospitality segment rose 3% YoY to Rs 459.8 crore during the quarter. Average room rate (ARR) stood at Rs 15,456, up by 8% YoY. The occupancy rate reduced to 68.2% in Q4 FY26 from 75.9% in Q4 FY25. Rev PAR fell 3% to Rs 10,544 in Q4 FY26 from Rs 10,893 in Q4 FY25.

The companys revenue from realty estate segment stood at Rs 84.7 crore in Q4 FY26, up 37% compared with Rs 61.9 crore in Q4 FY25. On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 352.21% to Rs 645.10 crore on 16.24% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,769.75 crore in FY26 over FY25. Shwetank Singh, MD & CEO, Chalet Hotels, said, Despite a year shaped by geopolitical volatility, aviation sector disruptions and extreme weather events, Chalet Hotels delivered a resilient operational and financial performance in FY26, underscoring the strength of its diversified business model and premium portfolio. The company sustained strong pricing-led growth, driving healthy RevPAR expansion growth across key markets. Our commercial real estate portfolio also maintained strong momentum, with rental income continuing to scale steadily through the year.