Chalet Hotels marks its foray into Udaipur with acquisition of Inder Residency Resort & Spa

For total consideration of Rs 171 cr

Chalet Hotels (CHL) marks its foray into Udaipur, Rajasthan with the acquisition of Seasons Hotels', the owning entity of the property - Inder Residency Resort & Spa Udaipur, for a total consideration of Rs 171 crore.

This acquisition reinforces CHL's strategy of disciplined expansion in high-growth leisure markets, with a focus on asset enhancement, premium positioning, and long-term value creation. The property spread across ~8.2 Acres features 144 rooms, expansive lawns, and banqueting facilities, making it well-suited for weddings, MICE, and leisure travel. The property will be upgraded to upper upscale / premium lifestyle destination and remain non operative during this period. CHL will evaluate the possibility of expanding the property and adding additional rooms.