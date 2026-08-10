Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsLenskart Market CapNCDC Amendment Bill 2026Q1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17RBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Challani Capital standalone net profit declines 61.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Challani Capital standalone net profit declines 61.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 54.05% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Challani Capital declined 61.36% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 54.05% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.340.74 -54 OPM %50.0059.46 -PBDT0.170.44 -61 PBT0.170.44 -61 NP0.170.44 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kimia Biosciences standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Welterman International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GTN Textiles consolidated net profit declines 77.42% in the June 2026 quarter

HB Portfolio consolidated net profit rises 158.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.05% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Next Story