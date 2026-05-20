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Challani Capital standalone net profit declines 82.11% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 49.11% to Rs 0.57 crore

Net profit of Challani Capital declined 82.11% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 49.11% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.68% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.12% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.571.12 -49 1.982.51 -21 OPM %29.8284.82 -37.8864.54 - PBDT0.170.95 -82 0.751.86 -60 PBT0.170.95 -82 0.751.86 -60 NP0.170.95 -82 0.751.86 -60

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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