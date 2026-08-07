Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 47.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 345.92 croreNet profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 47.83% to Rs 31.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 345.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 307.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales345.92307.27 13 OPM %12.599.57 -PBDT44.0329.80 48 PBT42.7528.75 49 NP31.9921.64 48
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