Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 47.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 345.92 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 47.83% to Rs 31.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 345.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 307.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.345.92307.2712.599.5744.0329.8042.7528.7531.9921.64

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