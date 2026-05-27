Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 55.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 428.37 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 55.89% to Rs 38.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 428.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 367.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.57% to Rs 114.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 1439.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1495.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.