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Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 29.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 2785.03 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 29.84% to Rs 169.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 2785.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2448.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.42% to Rs 1953.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1649.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.92% to Rs 20793.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16646.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2785.032448.73 14 20793.6616646.20 25 OPM %9.166.67 -12.8814.92 - PBDT305.13249.34 22 2927.342781.86 5 PBT215.04167.72 28 2578.372451.71 5 NP169.26130.36 30 1953.391649.51 18

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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