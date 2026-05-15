Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 29.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 2785.03 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 29.84% to Rs 169.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 2785.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2448.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.42% to Rs 1953.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1649.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.92% to Rs 20793.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16646.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.