Chandan Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 14.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.64% to Rs 75.58 crore

Net profit of Chandan Healthcare rose 14.95% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.64% to Rs 75.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.06% to Rs 27.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 276.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 230.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.