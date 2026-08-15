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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chandan Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 29.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Chandan Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 29.53% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.07% to Rs 80.85 crore

Net profit of Chandan Healthcare rose 29.53% to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.07% to Rs 80.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales80.8567.90 19 OPM %24.2120.44 -PBDT16.1613.37 21 PBT11.699.62 22 NP7.505.79 30

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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