Chandni Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 98.26% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net loss of Chandni Machines reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 98.26% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.4525.90-708.89-0.08-2.501.09-2.601.02-1.990.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News