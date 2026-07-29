Chandra Prabhu International reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.06% to Rs 230.74 crore

Net profit of Chandra Prabhu International reported to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.06% to Rs 230.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 274.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.230.74274.901.25-1.222.87-4.332.77-4.542.07-4.06

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