Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chandra Prabhu International reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Chandra Prabhu International reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 45.32% to Rs 164.27 crore

Net profit of Chandra Prabhu International reported to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.32% to Rs 164.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 300.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.88% to Rs 2.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.13% to Rs 605.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 994.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales164.27300.41 -45 605.21994.26 -39 OPM %4.180.17 -0.660.61 - PBDT6.630.19 3389 1.274.33 -71 PBT6.56-0.08 LP 0.613.23 -81 NP5.99-0.12 LP 2.902.36 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 70.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit rises 133.19% in the March 2026 quarter

GHV Infra Projects Q4 profit rises 42% to Rs 20 crore

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story