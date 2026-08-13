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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chandrima Mercantiles standalone net profit declines 88.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Chandrima Mercantiles standalone net profit declines 88.10% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:44 AM IST
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Sales decline 83.90% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Chandrima Mercantiles declined 88.10% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 83.90% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.714.41 -84 OPM %9.869.75 -PBDT0.070.42 -83 PBT0.070.42 -83 NP0.050.42 -88

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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