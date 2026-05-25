Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chartered Capital & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Chartered Capital & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Chartered Capital & Investment reported to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.72% to Rs 2.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.010 0 -0.01-0.01 0 OPM %-42100.000 --12300.00-58900.00 - PBDT-3.481.96 PL 4.018.27 -52 PBT-3.481.96 PL 4.008.26 -52 NP-3.411.38 PL 2.715.39 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit declines 45.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Modern Malleables standalone net profit declines 18.76% in the March 2026 quarter

AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit rises 107.03% in the March 2026 quarter

G-Tec Janix Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story