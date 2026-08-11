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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit rises 278.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Chartered Capital & Investment standalone net profit rises 278.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs -0.01 crore

Net profit of Chartered Capital & Investment rose 278.00% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales-0.010 0 OPM %-76900.000 -PBDT8.332.70 209 PBT8.332.70 209 NP7.562.00 278

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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