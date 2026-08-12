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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chartered Logistics consolidated net profit declines 2.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Chartered Logistics consolidated net profit declines 2.48% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
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Sales decline 9.44% to Rs 17.27 crore

Net profit of Chartered Logistics declined 2.48% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.44% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.2719.07 -9 OPM %5.796.24 -PBDT2.502.66 -6 PBT2.072.26 -8 NP1.972.02 -2

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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