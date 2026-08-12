Chartered Logistics consolidated net profit declines 2.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.44% to Rs 17.27 croreNet profit of Chartered Logistics declined 2.48% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.44% to Rs 17.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.2719.07 -9 OPM %5.796.24 -PBDT2.502.66 -6 PBT2.072.26 -8 NP1.972.02 -2
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