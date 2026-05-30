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Chavda Infra standalone net profit declines 31.72% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:10 PM IST
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Sales rise 49.76% to Rs 167.61 crore

Net profit of Chavda Infra declined 31.72% to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.76% to Rs 167.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 111.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.43% to Rs 17.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.65% to Rs 320.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 261.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales167.61111.92 50 320.63261.42 23 OPM %11.2820.12 -18.0921.59 - PBDT14.7819.98 -26 40.9746.30 -12 PBT11.6615.45 -25 24.2728.44 -15 NP7.3410.75 -32 17.0021.10 -19

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

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